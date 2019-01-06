CROWN POINT, IN - Sandra J. Bice (nee Baxter), age 76, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019. Sandra is survived by her children: Annette (Jeffrey) Geraci, Denise (Danny) Bailey and Lesli (Randy) Norris; grandchildren: Stephanie (Travis) Lechien, Sarah Geraci, Joshua Bailey, Megan (Jacob) Lewis, Rachel (Amanda) Norris, Cody Norris, Haley (Bobbie) Norris and Ann (Nick) Garibay; great-grandchildren: Laina Miller, Jade Lewis, Logan Garibay and Mila Lewis; brother: William Baxter; and sisters: Jacqueline 'Sue' Harrington and Kathy Schutz. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband: William Bice; and parents: Jackson and Evelyn Baxter.
Sandra worked for many years as a hairdresser. She enjoyed reading and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMAION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM with nephew Matthew Chandler officiating. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery, Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sandra's memory to the Alzhiemer's Association. Sign Sandra's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.