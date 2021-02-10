Sandra J. Gulvas (nee Headley)

WHITING, IN — Sandra J. Gulvas (nee Headley), 70, of Whiting, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, February 7, 2021, reuniting her with her beloved husband, Robert J. Gulvas, who passed away December 5, 2003. Loving mother of Marc, Greg and Laura (Joe) Zahorsky; adoring grandma of Robert "RJ" and Easton; cherished sister of Milly Flynn and the late Richard, George, Bob, Ronnie and Walter Headley and Bonnie Finley; proud daughter-in-law of the late Ann (late John) Gulvas who was more of a mother than a mother-in-law; dear niece of Evelyn (late Joseph) Gulvas and the late Mary (late John) Petro; fond cousin and aunt to many nieces and nephews; lifelong friend of Karen Walsko.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021, with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 10:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th Street and Lincoln Avenue, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting.

Sandy Gulvas was born on May 25, 1950, to Luther and Florence Headley and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale community. She was a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1968, and of the Purdue University Calumet School of Nursing. Sandy was the retired School City of Whiting nurse with over 20 years of service. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, and American Legion Whiting Post 80 Women's Auxiliary. Sandy was an excellent baker, making delicious apple slices, nut cups, chocolate chip cookies and brownies. Devoted to her family, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandsons, whom she adored. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. (219) 659-4400