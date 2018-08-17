Sandra J. Matura (nee Larson)

CROWN POINT, IN - Sandra J. Matura, age 59, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 with her loving family by her side. Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Jim; children, Jim (Megan), Andy (Brianna) and Megan; granddaughter, Madelyn; father, Ed Larson; siblings, Karen (Tim) Smith, Ed (Debbie) Larson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Larson and by her in-laws, John and Ann Matura.
Sandy was born in Hammond, IN and grew up in Burnham, IL. She was a graduate of T.F. North High School, Class of '77. Sandy's first job was working for her mom and dad at Pizza Pete in Calumet City. After graduating, Sandy went on to work at NIPSCO where she met Jim. Ironically enough, both started on the same day, June 13, 1977. Obviously, these two were meant for each other. They got married in 1980 and began raising their three beautiful kids in St. John.
Sandy was proud to be a Lake Central school bus driver. She truly enjoyed interacting with the children on her routes and had a special bond with her fellow drivers (especially the Thursday night crew). Sandy enjoyed golfing, gambling, traveling, and having an occasional sip of Southern Comfort. She truly loved life and was always the life of the party. Her biggest joy was being with her family. She especially cherished her time with her granddaughter, Maddie. Sandy touched the hearts of every one she met. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Sandy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Family will receive friends at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN on Friday, August 17, 2018 from 4:00 to 9:00 PM. Funeral service on Saturday, August 18, 2018 with prayers at the funeral home at 9:00 AM and then to St. Mary Catholic Church, Crown Point, IN for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.