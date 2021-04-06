HAMMOND, IN - Sandra J. Morris, age 81, of Hammond, IN, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Sandy is survived by her daughter, Gina M. Morris; grandchildren: Matthew Morris, Ryan (Kiana) Morris, Michelle (Reid) Bucher; great grandchildren, Mason and Charlie; daughter-in-law, Denise Morris; brother-in-law, Clifton (Sandy) Morris; nieces and nephews: Melinda (Brent) Fritzler, Aidan Fritzler and Timothy (Karen) Morris. Sandy was preceded in passing by her husband, Charles "Chuck" A. Morris and her son, Charles E. Morris.

A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN 46324 with Pastor Charlie Contreras officiating. Burial immediately following at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 the family asks that masks be worn by all guests and social distancing be applied.

Sandra was a former member of the Eastern Star. She worked for Almira's Bakery in Hammond, IN. for many years. She was proclaimed "famous" for her amazing cheesecake and nut rolls. Sandy was a dedicated Sunday School teacher and faithful to serve at Vacation Bible School. Sandy was a very loving mom and grandma. She is now sitting at the banquet table with Christ and all of the loved ones that went before her.