Sandra Jean McQuigg (nee Pelhank)

HAMMOND, IN - Sandra Jean McQuigg, age 77 of Hammond, IN, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. She is survived by one sister Sherry Kline, one brother Wayne (Kathy) Pelhank; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends which includes Odessa Murphy who started out as her caregiver and has truly become a member of the family. Odessa lovingly cared for her in ways the family could not. Preceded in death by her daughter, Suzanne Joelle Davidson, and her maternal parents, John and Maisie Pelhank.
Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, on Saturday, August 25, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a service at 3:00 p.m.
Sandy was born on November 14, 1940, raised in Hessville and a graduate of Morton High School Class of 1959. She went on to earn her BS degree in Business at Murray State in 1963 and her MS degree in Business and Vocational Education from Indiana State University in 1973.
Sandy was a gifted school teacher to students to whom she taught and mentored while in the Hammond School System at Hammond Tech and Hammond High for over 35 years until her retirement in 1996. She went on to teach part time at Indiana College of Commerce in Hammond.
Not wanting to stay idle, she worked for over 25 years as an administrative assistant/legal secretary for Marshall P. Whalley & Associates until her retirement in January 2013.
Sandy loved life and was a beautiful person who loved her puppy, Silvia. She enjoyed reading and traveling. Sandy was a beloved mother, sister, aunt and cousin. She was loved by many because she was such a wonderful loving, caring, sharing, selfless individual. Sandy would always put the needs of others before her own. All that knew her knew she was always quick to forgive, the longest hugger, and truly cared for others. She always made everyone laugh and feel loved. Sandy's beautiful mind and warmth touched the lives of many.
Sandy will be dancing in the clouds with her daughter, Suzanne, along with many family and friends that have been waiting for her. Sandy will remain in all of our hearts as an example of how to make the world a better place in each of our own little parts of it.
Memorials to the Humane Society Calumet Area would be appreciated.