Sandra Jo Maranto

Loving wife of the late Russell Maranto; devoted mother of: Sandra (Richard) Jensen. Proud grandma of: Steven and Bryan; great-grandma of: Maddie, Lilly, Blake, and Mia. Dearest sister of: Barbara (Jim) Shinovich, and the late Rose Mary (Richard) Vritkapa, Anna (Kalman) Geleta, Frances (Dale) Erickson, and Sara (Edward) Beladela. Kind aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Emanuele and Rose Polizzotto.

Visitation Monday, November 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville, IN, with Rev. Peter Muha officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery – Merrillville, IN. Memorial donations to the American Cancer Society (www.cancersociety.org), greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME – Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.