July 16, 1944 - July 25, 2022

GRIFFITH - Sandra Joy Lee (Pehlgrim), age 78, passed away July 25, 2022. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, with a luncheon following, at Griffith Lutheran Church, 1000 N. Broad St., Griffith, Indiana 46319; Pastor Freda Scales officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at Griffith Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Griffith Lutheran Church or Faith Landing Lutheran Church of Davison in Sandra's memory.

Sandra was born in Hammond, IN on July 16, 1944, the daughter of the late Fred and Helen Pehlgrim. She was a graduate of Dyer High School Class of 1962. Sandra spent 41 years as a Registered Nurse, retiring at The Hammond Clinic in 2006. She was an active member of Griffith Lutheran Church as a choir member and a member of several committees. She still enjoyed lunch with her fellow Hammond Clinic retirees. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Sandra is survived by her two children: Beth (Stephen) Coty of Peoria, AZ and Jill (Joseph) Tubbs of Goodrich, MI; four grandchildren: Carl (CJ) Tubbs, Aryca Tubbs, Kaycee Coty and Madison Coty; great-granddaughter, Gracelynn Tubbs; five siblings: Ronald Pehlgrim, Kenneth Pehlgrim, Linda Anderson, Annette Johanson and Shelly Pehlgrim; many other loving family members and good friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lee. Please share your thoughts with the family at www.allenfuneralhomeinc.com