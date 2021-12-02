Jan. 1941 - Nov. 29, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Sandra K. (Ward) Antrim, 80, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021. She was born in January 1941 in Mishawaka, IN. Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, E. David Antrim and by her son, Mark (Susan) of Wanatah, IN. She is preceded in death by her loving father, Leonard Ward and loving mother, Adelaide (Little) Ward, her two sisters: Nada (Ward) Schnabel, Rockville, MD and M. Jean (Ward) Ebling, Lima, OH.

Sandy graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1959 and from Trinity Junior College (Trinidad, Colorado) in 1961. She began work at Farmers State Bank in 1961 and retired after 37 years. Sandy was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso, volunteering her time for the newsletter and later, the resale store.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 9:00-10:00 AM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.