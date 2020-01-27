×
Sandra L. Bardoczi
IN LOVING MEMORY OF SANDRA L. BARDOCZI ON HER 6TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 3/26/1942 - 1/27/2014 God has you in His arms, we have you in our hearts. Loving and Missing You, Husband, Bob; Children: Annie, Margie and Bobby.
