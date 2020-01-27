Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

IN LOVING MEMORY OF SANDRA L. BARDOCZI ON HER 6TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 3/26/1942 - 1/27/2014 God has you in His arms, we have you in our hearts. Loving and Missing You, Husband, Bob; Children: Annie, Margie and Bobby.