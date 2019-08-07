SCHERERVILLE, IN - Sandra L. Bradley (nee Scott) age 75, of Schererville, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Kenneth Bradley. Loving mother of Kevin Bradley and Karen (Michael) Cash. Proud grandmother of Max Cash. Dear sister of David Scott. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Sally Scott.
Visitation Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Funeral Mass Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. directly at St. Liborius Catholic Church, 71 W. 35th St., Steger, IL. Interment Memory Lane Memorial Park - Crown Point, IN.
Sandra was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Memorial contributions may be given to American Lung Association or Humane Society of the Calumet Area.
For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.