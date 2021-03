HAMMOND, IN — Sandra L. Curtis, 75, of Hammond, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. She is survived by four children: Renee (late Frank) Gumkowski, Rhonda (Paul) Dancer, Mark (Rebecca) Dutcher and Jason Dutcher; seven grandchildren: Michael Ormes, Michael Cox, Marissa Brozanski, Aiden and Madelyn Dutcher, and Matthew and Andrew Dutcher; five great-grandchildren: Autumn, Margo, Damien, Levi and Mya; siblings, Robert (Shirley) Parkhurst, James Parkhurst, Ronald Parkhurst, Joanne Kirk and Beverly Clark; and many nieces and nephews.