Sandra L. Govert

GRIFFITH, IN - Sandra L. Govert age 74, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Community Hospital, Munster, IN.

She is survived by her sons, Ronald Govert Jr. and Brandon (Nichole) Govert; grandsons, Braden, Jackson and Cole; sisters, Jennifer (Bob) Wathen and Linda (Larry) Woods; brother, Jeff Klemoff; many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ronald J. Govert Sr. and brothers: Michael and Dennis Klemoff.

Sandra was born July 23, 1946 in Baltimore, MD to the late Elmer and Albertina Klemoff and was a 1965 graduate of Griffith High School. On October 15, 1966 she married the love of her life, Ronald J. Govert and together they shared 49 years. She helped many people while working as a Certified Nursing Assistant for fifteen years and loved working at Beiriger Elementary School for five years as the school nurse.

She enjoyed playing board games with her friends and spending time with her family.

Sandra was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.