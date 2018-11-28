CEDAR LAKE, IN - Sandra L. Spanburg, age 78, late of Cedar Lake, Indiana. Passed away peacefully on November 26, 2018 surrounded by her husband and family from complications of Alzheimer's. Beloved wife of Charlie for 57 years. Loving mother of Craig (Renee) Spanburg, Sheri Cisneros (Jim Davids), Michael (Mary) Spanburg, and Kelly (Joe) Kulig. Cherished grandmother of Christopher Pinkowski, Joshua (Ekin) Davids, Lauren Charbonneau, Zachary Davids, Ashley Swart, Kameron Spanburg, Silas Cisneros, and Kassidy Spanburg. Sister of Joyce Tevis. Sandra is also survived by her cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends in Florida and Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Helen Epler, and brother Ron Epler.
Sandy was a retired employee of Community Hospital. She loved gardening, reading, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
Visitation Thursday, November 29, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Visitation and Funeral Services Friday, November 30, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tim Spanburg officiating at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL - Cedar Lake 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd Ave. across from the Library at Lincoln Plaza Way). Interment private. For more information 219-374-9300 or