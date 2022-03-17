 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sandra Lee (Herman) Staub

Feb. 15, 1940 - Feb. 5, 2022

Sandra Lee (Herman) Staub born February 5, 1940 lived in Peoria, IL and Valparaiso, IN. In 1979 moved to Tucson where she passed with her loving husband, Carl Manning at her side.

She is survived by sons: Gary (Pamela) Staub and Greg (Patsy) Staub. Sandra loved her grandchildren: John (McKenzie), Hanna (Greg Tippit), Rachel (Peter Eizenga), Noah, Julia (Andres Ramirez), Cassandra and Petra Staub. She watched her eight great-grandchildren from afar through the use of her portal.

Sandra was a nurse by trade and loved to "clown" around, dance, color and always lived with a cat. She loved the Lord Jesus who she gave her heart to at the age of 17. Sandra wrote that God in His first beginnings started us from dust and I would prefer my ending to be in dust. She asked to be sprinkled quietly in areas special to her life and will return to nature during a private family gathering on March 19, 2022.

