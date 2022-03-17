Sandra Lee (Herman) Staub

She is survived by sons: Gary (Pamela) Staub and Greg (Patsy) Staub. Sandra loved her grandchildren: John (McKenzie), Hanna (Greg Tippit), Rachel (Peter Eizenga), Noah, Julia (Andres Ramirez), Cassandra and Petra Staub. She watched her eight great-grandchildren from afar through the use of her portal.

Sandra was a nurse by trade and loved to "clown" around, dance, color and always lived with a cat. She loved the Lord Jesus who she gave her heart to at the age of 17. Sandra wrote that God in His first beginnings started us from dust and I would prefer my ending to be in dust. She asked to be sprinkled quietly in areas special to her life and will return to nature during a private family gathering on March 19, 2022.