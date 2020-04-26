× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHESTERTON, IN - Sandra Lee Homola, 76, of Chesterton, passed away far too early on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Sandy was born on January 7, 1944, in sweet home Chicago, IL, and grew up in the Roseland neighborhood. A beautiful young woman, Sandy enjoyed a wonderful life growing up with her mom Millie, dad Toby, and sister Sharon.

She married the love of her life, Charles Homola, on July 20, 1974. The two began their life together in Calumet City, IL, for about a year before picking up and moving to neighboring Thornton, IL, where they shared five beautiful children together; three sons, Bobby, Stephen, and David; and two daughters, Robin and Debbie.

Sandy spent most of her adult life driving a school bus for Van Der Aa Bus Lines. Some of the best moments of her grandkids' childhoods were spending time on her bus as it was very conspicuously parked in front of her house. However, in 1994, Chuck and Sandy decided they were lake people and moved to Sturgis, MI, where they enjoyed their early retirement. They made wonderful friends in Sturgis and Centreville and entertained their kids and grandkids as countless summer and winter memories were made on beautiful Lake Templene.