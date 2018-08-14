MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Sandra Lee Kincses (nee Gentleman), age 58, of Michigan City, formerly of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Alex Kincses of 12 years; children: Josh (Natasha) Bomar, Ryan Bomar, Rachel Edgman, Matthew (Virginia) Edgman, Brandon Lee Kincses and Maelynn Lea Kincses; grandchildren: Bianca Bomar and Payton Clark; mother, Gloria Gentleman; brother, James (Irene) Gentleman; sister, Cathie (John) Townsend; and cat, Breezie. She was preceded in death by her father, James Gentleman.
Sandy was a member of Fairhaven Baptist Church in Chesterton. She was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1977. Sandy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION &y RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Steve Damron officiating. Interment will follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Sandy's name to Fairhaven Baptist Church.
