Sandra Lee Milne
MUNSTER, IN — Sandra Lee Milne passed away July 24, 2021, at her home in Munster. She is survived by her loving husband Ron; two sons: Scott (Sandra) and Phillip (Magda); daughter Debra (Edward) Gronkiewicz; and six wonderful grandchildren.
Sandra had a passion for art, old movies, and traveling. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her cat (Ginger).
A private ceremony was held.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Share Foundation.
