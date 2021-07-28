Sandra Lee Milne

MUNSTER, IN — Sandra Lee Milne passed away July 24, 2021, at her home in Munster. She is survived by her loving husband Ron; two sons: Scott (Sandra) and Phillip (Magda); daughter Debra (Edward) Gronkiewicz; and six wonderful grandchildren.

Sandra had a passion for art, old movies, and traveling. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her cat (Ginger).

A private ceremony was held.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Share Foundation.

