{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra Lee Riner
Terry Teamer

WINFIELD, IL - Sandra L. Riner, age 77, resident of Winfield, IL entered into the presence of our Lord on November 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Douglas M. Riner; three children Debra (Steve) Hall, Karen Riner, Angela (Manousos) Athitakis; her three beloved grandchildren Alexander and Nicholas Athitakis, Rebecca Hall, sister-in-law Jeannine (George) Hagen, step brother Roger Jr. (Teresita) Solis; two step sisters Minnie Virginia (Rudy) Ordonez, Consuelo (Renato) Santos; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, and brother, Kenneth Solis.

A Visitation will be held Friday November 15, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187. A funeral service will be held Saturday November 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church of Warrneville, 3S465 Briggs St, Naperville, IL 60563. Burial will be on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Concordia Cemetery, 6551 Calumet Ave, Hammond, IN 46324.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Emmanuel Baptist Church Food Pantry (Warrenville, IL) or Gideons (for Bibles). Please visit hultgrenfh.com for a full obituary and a guest book.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.