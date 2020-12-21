July 24, 1994 - Dec. 18, 2020

PORTAGE, IN - Sandra Lee Roque (nee Sharpin), age 76, of Portage, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1944 in Crown Point, Indiana. Sandy was a graduate of River Forest High School and later worked for many years at Porter Memorial Hospital as a cardiology technician. She was a high energy, kind-hearted woman who loved spending time with her friends going to the boat.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, John Roque; daughter, Donna Roque; grandson, Kai Watkins; siblings: George (Sandy) George, Sylvia Simanson, Wilma Clifford, Connie (Corky) McConnell, Jackie Smith, Roy Davis, and Donna Alford; many nieces, nephews and other family.

Sandy was preceded in death by her son, John Anthony Roque; her parents, Jack and Vaidia Sharpin.

There will be a visitation for Sandy on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. Sandy will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park immediately following the visitation. Please go to www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend online condolences.

Please note that due to Lake County Covid-19 restrictions attendance will be limited to 25 people at one time. Masks will be required, and hand sanitizer will be available. We ask that everyone helps us in keeping everyone safe and practices social distancing.