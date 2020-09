Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

IN LOVING MEMORY ON HER 5th ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

9/29/1949 - 9/26/2015 We love you more than there are stars in the sky. Peace and Love. Your Loving Husband, Bill, Sons: Brett (Minako), Christopher, Nick (Stepson), Mother, June Marie (William), Grandchildren: Nikole, Kailie, Cole, Luke, Madison,Keegan & Brendan