Sandra Louise Morris

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY MOTHER AND OUR GRANDMOTHER ON HER FIRST ANNIVERSAY IN HEAVEN.

Life is not the same without you here.

We love and miss you! Rest in Heaven!

Love, Your Daughter, Toy and Granddaughters, Moniece and Destinee