VALPARAISO, IN - Sandra Louise (Pavlon) Regan, age 82, of Valparaiso, formally of Glen Park, Gary, passed away peacefully at VNA Hospice, in Valparaiso, IN, on December 5, 2022. She was born February 2, 1940 in Gary to the late John and Mildred (Grimala) Pavlon. She graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1958 and Holy Cross School of Nursing in 1961.

Sandy is survived by her daughter Michelle Regan (Joseph) Krysa and Vincent Regan, her grandchildren: Nicole (Steve) Ramirez, Vick Regan, Erica, Natalie and Marie Wirsing, great-grandchildren: Ava Sullivan and Brysen Ramirez, brother in-laws: Larry (Christine) Regan, and Dan (Judy) Regan, her special partner: Vern McCorkel, and many nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond Regan, cousins: Carole Fratzke and Mathew Gembala Jr., and brother-in-laws James and George Jr. Regan. Sandy was a registered nurse and worked at Porter Memorial Hospital. She will be remembered for many things, but especially for spending time with her grandchildren, caring for family members, gardening, volunteer work, cooking, and love of Colorado. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church of Valparaiso. At Sandy's request, there will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or Prison Ministry. A memorial visitation will be held on December 9, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until time of memorial mass at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com