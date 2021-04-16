Sandra Louise (Rodgers) Trapp

July 4, 1951 — April 11, 2021

FORMERLY OF MERRILLVILLE/VALPARAISO — Mrs. Sandra Louise (Rodgers) Trapp, 69, formerly of Merrillville and Valparaiso, IN, passed away in Belleville, IL, April 11, 2021.

Sandra was born July 4, 1951, in Gary, IN, to Edward and Charlie "Louise" (Cassell) Rodgers. Preceding her in death are father and mother; brothers: Charles Edward, Thomas Wesley, Chayley Ray; sister, Brenda Joyce Dority; husband, Ronald D. Trapp; and daughter, Heather Ann.

Sandra married Ronald D. Trapp on August 7, 1967, in South Bend, IN. Together they raised a loving family who enjoyed hunting and fishing together. Sandra loved spending time with her grandchildren and all of her family. Ronald and Sandra enjoyed good times with family and friends; surely all have stories to tell!

Surviving are her two sons, Ronald Dean (Teresa) and Daniel Ray (Arlena); grandchildren: Zackary Dean, Anakin Cord, Jacob Warren and Corina Louise; and great-grandsons, Felix Elwood and Ezra Michael. Sandra has one surviving brother, James Langley, and many nieces and nephews. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, April 19, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery with committal prayers at graveside ETA 12:30 p.m.