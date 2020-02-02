BEECHER, IL - Sandra Lynne Speletich, 78, of Beecher passed away Thursday January 30, 2020 at Franciscan Health in Dyer, IN. She was born July 13, 1942 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Clarence and Elizabeth Hansen. On October 22, 1960 she married her husband Ronald Speletich.

Sandra is survived by her husband Ronald and son Ronald Jr (Peggy) Speletich of Beecher; daughters Kim (Jim) Gardzuliz of Empire, MI and Janet (Darryl) Fullgraf of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren Stephen (Kathryn) Stolzenbach and Ryan (Kristen) Stolzenbach; and great grandchildren Evelyn, Julia, and Audrey Stolzenbach and Viktor and Greyson Stolzenbach. She is preceded in death by her parents and a grandson Mark Nicholas Lesniak.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sandra enjoyed reading, baking, gardening, and taking care of her grandchildren. She was a pharmacy tech and worked for the Beecher Pharmacy and Doc's in Beecher.

Visitation will be Tuesday February 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at HACK-JENSEN FUNERAL HOME in Beecher. Burial will be at St Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Beecher.

\