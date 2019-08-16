{{featured_button_text}}

HOBART, IN - Sandra M. Zivic (nee Ranilovich), age 73, of Hobart, passed away August 12, 2019. She was born February 5, 1946 to Max and Katherine Ranilovich. Sandra was a 1964 graduate of Lew Wallace High School. She married her high school beau, John R. Zivic, on January 10, 1970.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 42 years, John; brother, Thomas R. "Tommy" Ranilovich; sister, Dorothy Loar.

Graveside services at historic Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point will be private. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

