July 9, 1941 - Jan. 4, 2023

Sandra Mae Civiletti, age 81, of Prescott, AZ, formerly of Hessville and Highland passed away January 4, 2023. Sandy is survived by her loving nieces: Valerie (Stephan) Botinovch, Diane (Vince) Martinez,Debra (James) Lichtle, and families. Dear friend to Joe and Carole Janusonis and family.

Godmother to Jennifer (Greg) Zabrecky. Sandy was preceded in death by her dear husband Donald J., her parents Louis and Mae Szirovecz, and Don's parents Stephan and Ann Civiletti, and several brothers and sisters.

Sandy's funeral service is Monday, February 20th at 10:00 a.m. at CHAPEL LAWN, Crown Point, IN with Father Gregory Bim-Merle.

Sandy was kind and loving to all. She was a caregiver to several family members and truly appreciated her caregivers in her final years.