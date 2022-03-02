Sandra Murray Morrow

Sandy is survived by her husband, Joe; her sister, Konny Murray (Dave Buckingham) Carmel Valley, CA; son, Chris Morrow (Dede); daughter, Gale Crabtree (Kurt Olsen); grandchildren: Caitlin Morrow, of Colorado, Rachel Wentz (Quinn), of Crown Point IN, Murray Crabtree (Amanda) Crystal Lake, IL, Sandra Crabtree, Chagrin Falls, Ohio; and two great grandchildren: Abbott James and Ellie Mae.

Sandy attended Indiana University graduating with a degree in Speech and Hearing Therapy, and was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She was on the Board of the Northwest Indiana Symphony, Hoosier Boys Town, Bethany Home for Girls, St Margaret Hospital Women's Guild, President of the Service League of Hammond, Chairman of the Audubon Country Club women's golf league and the Audubon CC Board of Directors. Her outside interests and loves included Children's needs, bridge, Mahjong, knitting, as well Woodmar CC and Briar Ridge CC.