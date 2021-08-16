MERRILLVILLE, IN - Sandra R. Pawelczyk, age 78, of Merrillville, passed away on August 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin J. Pawelczyk; parents, Joseph and Lydia Boyk; sister, Delores Hohman; and brother Lester Hohman.

Sandra is survived by her son, Joe (Lisa) Janusz, granddaughter, Brianna Zircher; many nieces, nephews and extended friends and family.

Sandra had retired from Southlake Mental institution where she did insurance claims. Big part of her life was spent with Prudential Insurance Co. where she also processed insurance claims.

She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Consolation Church, a member of the over 55 club and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 20 in Crown Point, formerly of Legion 285 in Merrillville. Sandra enjoyed gambling at the casino boats, she loved to crochet, spending time in the over 55 club, her Prudential reunions, and most importantly she cherished her precious family. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her. May her memories be etched in our hearts and minds forever.

A memorial visitation will be held on August 18, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St. Merrillville IN 46410) A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Father Peter Muha officiating. Any further information please call 219-736-5840