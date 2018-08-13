WHEATFIELD, IN - Sandra Rae Thomason (Nee Shearer), age 79, of Wheatfield passed away Saturday August 11, 2018 at her home with her loving family at her side. Sandra was born September 2, 1938 in Gary, Indiana to the late Lester C. and Retha (Zachmeyer) Shearer. Sandra retired from United Airlines where she worked in quality control. Sandra lived her life for her family. She enjoyed painting, crocheting and knitting. She also enjoyed gardening. Sandra was a former member of the Lake Station Assembly of God Church.
Sandra is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, Arthur Thomason; six children: Rose Marie (Doug) Yarmouth of Bolivar, MO, Ira (Patti) Thomason of Romeoville, IL, Lester (Lisa) Thomason of Dixon, IL, William (Concepcion) Thomason of St. Charles, MO, Phillip (Karen) Thomason of Lindenhurst, IL and Matthew (Elizabeth) Thomason of Plainfield, IL; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; two sisters, Suzanne Bennett of Lake Station and Neda Reighard of Nixa, MO; and many nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday August 14, 2018 at REES FUNERAL HOME, Brady Chapel 3781 Central Avenue Lake Station, IN 46405 with Mr. Anthony 'Tony' Thomason officiating. Burial will be in Blake Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org. Online condolences may be submitted at