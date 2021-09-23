Sandra Ranae Flaherty-Nelson

June 27, 1970 — Sep. 1, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Sandra Ranae Flaherty-Nelson, age 51 of Valparaiso, IN passed away into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from complications with COVID-Pneumonia.

Sandra Ranae was born in Hammond, IN on June 27, 1970. She graduated from Lake Central High School and received her Associates Degree in Nursing from Indiana University Northwest. Sandra Ranae was married to Michael Nelson on December 6, 2003. She was a PICU/NICU nurse for 15 years and worked various eclectic jobs throughout her life. In recent years, her passion and focus was on interior design. She truly could turn a house into a home.

Sandy loved going to church worship, serving others, music, singing, all kinds of movies (especially musicals), decorating for the holidays, throwing parties, playing games, solving puzzles, and especially the giving of gifts. Sandy would give you the coat off her back if you needed it. She was always high-spirited, loved her family, and never let dust settle on her feet.