Sandra Ranae Flaherty-Nelson
June 27, 1970 — Sep. 1, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Sandra Ranae Flaherty-Nelson, age 51 of Valparaiso, IN passed away into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from complications with COVID-Pneumonia.
Sandra Ranae was born in Hammond, IN on June 27, 1970. She graduated from Lake Central High School and received her Associates Degree in Nursing from Indiana University Northwest. Sandra Ranae was married to Michael Nelson on December 6, 2003. She was a PICU/NICU nurse for 15 years and worked various eclectic jobs throughout her life. In recent years, her passion and focus was on interior design. She truly could turn a house into a home.
Sandy loved going to church worship, serving others, music, singing, all kinds of movies (especially musicals), decorating for the holidays, throwing parties, playing games, solving puzzles, and especially the giving of gifts. Sandy would give you the coat off her back if you needed it. She was always high-spirited, loved her family, and never let dust settle on her feet.
Sandra Ranae is survived by her spouse, Michael Nelson; children: Nicole (Will James) Yates, Samantha Yates, and Christian Banfield; step-children: Lauren Nelson and Matthew Nelson; granddaughter, Khloe Yates; mother, Carolyn Morris; siblings: Missy (Bob) Gresham and Tim Flaherty; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roger and Carole Nelson; and other family and friends. Sandra Ranae is preceded in death by her father, John (Jack) Flaherty; mother-in-law, Nancy Thompson; and dearest friend, Penny Banfield.
A celebration of Sandra Ranae's life will be hosted at Highland Church of the Nazarene at 9330 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN on Saturday, October 2, 2021. A visit with her family will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a church service//memorial celebration to follow. Refreshments and desserts will be offered after the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Sandra Nelson to White Sands Rehabilitation Center by the following process.
1. Call 877-876-5429. Phones are answered 24x7.
2. Tell the representative that they want to contribute to the Sandra Nelson scholarship fund, and how much.
3. We can accept credit//debit and checks for this purpose.
4. These funds will be segregated for the sole purpose of providing treatment to those that cannot afford it.