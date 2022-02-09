 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sandra S. Geissendorfer

SHERERVILLE, IN - Sandra S. Geissendorfer (nee Stevens) age 80, of Schererville, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away at home on Monday, February 7, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Sandra is survived by her daughters: Natalie (John) Taylor, Shelley (Danny) Jones; four dear grandchildren: Lauren (Josh) Wilson, Matthew (Kelly) Taylor, Daniel (Samantha) Jones and Dallon Jones; precious great-granddaughters: Aria Wilson and Amelia Taylor; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Leonard R. Geissendorfer; three siblings; and precious pet "Buffy".

Sandra's children and grandchildren were her entire life and meant the world to her. She enjoyed going to the lake house in Monticello. Sandra also loved spending time with her neighbors and visiting with her family in Florida.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 4:00 PM – 7:30 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave, Schererville, IN 46375. A Service Celebrating Sandra's life will be held at 7:30 PM. Services conclude at the funeral home. As an option, donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area: https://www.hospicecalumet.org

