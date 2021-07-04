Dec. 28, 1936 - June 22, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Sandra S. Smoot (nee Jackson), age 84, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after a brief illness.

Sandra is survived by her loving daughters: Jami (Ronald) Naughgle, Lori Johnson, and Sherri (David) Ward; six grandchildren: Joel (Meredith) Naughgle, Bethany (David) Gill, Rachel Johnson, Derek Johnson, Erika Ward, and Andrea Ward; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jeanne Jackson Blane; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sandra was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Walter Smoot; her parents, E. W. and Vivian Jackson; her brother, Dick Jackson; and her sister, Bonnie Leas.

Sandra was born on December 28, 1936, in Gary, IN. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School and earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from Indiana University. Sandra retired after 28 years as a teacher in the Merrillville Community School Corporation. We will forever miss her sweet nature, joyful laughter, and witty one-liners.