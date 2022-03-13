June 16, 1965 - March 10, 2022

CHESTERTON, IN - Sandra "Sandi" Dillon, 56, of Chesterton, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. She was born on June 16, 1965 in Valparaiso, IN to Donald and Patricia (Laurencell) Nielsen. She graduated from Chesterton High School and attended professional nanny training in Chicago. Sandi was a member of Valparaiso Nazarene Church in Valparaiso. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, reading, watching cooking shows and Dr. Pimple Popper. Sandi was known for her selfless, caring, and loving personality.

On September 9, 1995, at VNC, Sandi married Dave Dillon who survives, along with their two children: Zachary and Ashley Dillon; parents: Donald and Patricia Nielsen; brother, Donny (Jodi) Nielsen; and many loving nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Peter; and grandparents: Jewel and Peter Laurencell, and Hans and Esther Nielsen.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Valparaiso Nazarene Church, 2702 East Glendale, Valparaiso. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VNC or VNA Hospice of NWI.