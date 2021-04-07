Sandra 'Sandie' M. Hynek

MUNSTER, IN — Sandra (Sandie) M. Hynek, 76, of Munster, IN, (formerly of Hackensack, MN, and Calumet City, IL) peacefully passed away, with her son, Robert Jr., at her side on March 22, 2021.

Sandie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) E. Hynek; son, Ronald E. Hynek; and brother, Fred "Freddy" Iwinski.

Sandie has and will be greatly missed by her family and friends but is at peace now with God and reunited with Bob and Ronny, probably sitting in the boat and watching them fish on Ten Mile Lake, MN. Sandie enjoyed playing cards, doing crossword puzzles and being with Molly, her cat.

She leaves behind by her son, Robert E. Hynek Jr.; daughter in law, Susan Hynek, of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren: Amber Goins (Hynek) and husband Brett, of Valparaiso, IN, Joshua Hynek, of Crown Point, IN, Paige Homer (Hynek) and husband George, of Valparaiso, IN, and Benjamin Hynek, of Crown Point, IN; also great-grandson, Jett Goins; sister, Shirley Iwinski and daughters: Wendy, Karen, Tracy, Jenny and Krystal; and friends, Sue Orzel, Frieda and many others who touched her life.