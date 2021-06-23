Sandra "Sandy" K. Mills

HAMMOND, IN — Sandra "Sandy" K. Mills age 67 of Hammond passed away on Sunday June 20, 2021.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years; Robert Mills; children: Danny (fiance Dawn) Heath, Darlene (Billy) Prince, Michael "Shane" (Becca) Heath, Sheila Ritz, Sharon (Larry) Morgan, Kambria Heath; stepchildren: Christopher Mills and Jeanine Zellers; 25 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters: Donna (Wayne) Crisp, Shirley Cummins, Jackie Rodgers; and sister-in-law Debbie Cummins.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Eldonna Cummins, and brother Rick Cummins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday June 25, 2021, beginning at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th. Ave.), Griffith with Pastor Stephen Sluder and Pastor Brian Shaver officiating.

Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday June 24, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Sandra was a member of the Griffith Church of God where she was instrumental in the Operation Christmas Child Shoebox ministry as well as being a volunteer at a local food pantry for many years.