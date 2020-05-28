Sandra "Sandy" Marcum

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND, IN - Sandra Marcum 75, of Hammond, went home to be with our Lord peacefully on May 20, 2020.

She was born in Lansing, MI on January 11, 1945 and moved to East Chicago, IN in 1966.

Sandy worked at Community Hospital as a Housekeeper as a loyal employee for 30 years.

After retirement, she would spend many years enjoying the beauty of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren of whom she loved more then anything on this earth. She loved to travel and loved vacationing in Hawaii, Las Vegas and Virginia Beach.

As much as she liked to travel, she also loved being a private person. She loved the comforts of a simple life.Cooking was an art she loved to preform, mostly southern dishes, especially Chicken and Dumplings.

She is survived by four daughters Carol Webb-(Claude) Overstreet , Carrie (Michael) Curatolo, Sherry (Dan) Reeves and one son Matthew (Lori) Marcum.

Preceded in death Beloved daughter Christine Banks, thirteen grandchildren and eight grandchildren. Mom we will always love you and forever miss you.