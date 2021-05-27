Aug. 15, 1940 - May 21 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Sandra "Sandy" White (nee Schlarp), age 80, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 21, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Sandra is survived by her children: Kim Sheets, Gary White, and Tracy Rasmussen; grandchildren: Allison (Matt) Collins, Kevin Sheets, Adam Sheets, J.D. (Janelle) Rasmussen, Brooke White, and Logan White; great-granddaughter, Juniper Rasmussen; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents: Fred and Fawntella Schlarp; and brother, Bill Schlarp.

Sandy married the love of her life on December 15, 1962. Jim and Sandy were married for 42 years. They loved to travel across the country. Sandra enjoyed spending time working on her flower gardens. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was born August 15, 1940 in East Chicago, IN. Sandra graduated from East Chicago Washington High School Class of 1958.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main Street, Hebron, IN 46341, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Don Norrick officiating.

Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery.