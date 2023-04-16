Sandra left the physical form on April 10. 2023. She leaves behind a son, Ryszard Grycaj-Martinez; mother, Marilyn Pihulic; daughter, Lynn Shoemaker; sister, Vickie Wilson (Larry); four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Although she had a painful and difficult life, Sandy never lost her gentle, kind and generous spirit. We are hoping that her next journey will be filled with splendor, happiness, love and beauty! Rest peacefully, dear daughter and sister!