Sandra Susan Schaefer

August 26, 1944 — July 13, 2021

SAINT JOHN, IN — Sandra Susan Schaefer, age 76, of Saint John, IN passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Sandra was born August 26, 1944 to the late James Patrick and Myrtle (Honning) Seibt in Chicago, IL.

Sandy will always be remembered for her luck playing the slot machines on the Casino Boat. She loved to garden, make memories with her family, and curl up to read books especially the Nora Roberts collection. She will forever be missed by her grandchildren and grand-dogs, Brewer and Kimba. Sandy was a real animal lover and made sure they were welcomed in to her arms for treats, and unconditional love.

She leaves behind her beloved husband of 54 years, Charles W. Schaefer; two sons, Brian (Christine) Schaefer, Todd (Lisa) Schaefer; two grandchildren, Kayli Schaefer, Rylee Schaefer; sister-in-law, Joanne Brown, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Sandra is welcomed in to eternity by her parents, James and Myrtle Seibt; son, Scott Schaefer, and brother, Gerald Seibt.