Sandra Susan Schaefer
August 26, 1944 — July 13, 2021
SAINT JOHN, IN — Sandra Susan Schaefer, age 76, of Saint John, IN passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Sandra was born August 26, 1944 to the late James Patrick and Myrtle (Honning) Seibt in Chicago, IL.
Sandy will always be remembered for her luck playing the slot machines on the Casino Boat. She loved to garden, make memories with her family, and curl up to read books especially the Nora Roberts collection. She will forever be missed by her grandchildren and grand-dogs, Brewer and Kimba. Sandy was a real animal lover and made sure they were welcomed in to her arms for treats, and unconditional love.
She leaves behind her beloved husband of 54 years, Charles W. Schaefer; two sons, Brian (Christine) Schaefer, Todd (Lisa) Schaefer; two grandchildren, Kayli Schaefer, Rylee Schaefer; sister-in-law, Joanne Brown, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Sandra is welcomed in to eternity by her parents, James and Myrtle Seibt; son, Scott Schaefer, and brother, Gerald Seibt.
Family and friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 4:00P M-8:00 PM (CST) at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home - 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service to celebrate Sandra will begin at 10:00 AM (CST) on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Funeral Home. Chaplain Nicholas Perkins will be officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please direct memorial donations to one of the following - William J. Riley Residence (Hospice) - 511 Otis Bowen Dr. Munster, IN 46321 - Leukemia Foundation - donate3.cancer.org or to the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana - 6100 Melton Rd. Gary, IN 46403.
