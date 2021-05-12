Sandra 'Trudy' Witkus

HAMMOND, IN - Sandra "Trudy" Witkus, 64, late of Hammond, IN, formerly of the East Side, passed away May 10, 2021.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Carol, and brother, Howard. Sandra is survived by her loving brothers, Edward (Sonia) and Richard (Michele).

She was a caring and generous aunt and great-aunt to her nieces and nephews. Trudy leaves behind many lifelong friends. She will always be remembered as a thoughtful, kind and giving person with a beautiful smile. She left us too soon, she fought bravely but lost the last battle.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (one block west of U.S. 41 (Wicker Avenue at 97th Lane), St. John. Private interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society. For more information, 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com