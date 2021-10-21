Sandy "Nana" Kizman

Jan. 28, 1944 - Oct. 18, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Sandy "Nana" came into the world on January 28, 1944 in Aurora, IL. She was the third child of Clifford Guy Pauley and Grace Bertha Pauley (nee Tooley). She went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 18, 2021 after a battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, George James Kizman. Together they produced three children: Richard James (Barbara Joyce) Kizman, Bonnie Sue (John) Silva and Michael James (Penny Diane) Kizman. They produced eight more hearts: Amanda Nicole and Nicholas James Kizman born to Rick and Barbara, Jessica Sandra, Nathan Kane, Camryn Grace, Luke Gabriel and Aaron Joseph born to Bonnie and John, Keelin Diane born to Mike and Penny.

Also left behind are her four sisters: Doris Jean (Noel William) Challis, Nancy Miller, Jo Ann Pauley, Donna May (Arthur) Jensen; many nieces and nephews.

Second only to God, her family was the most important thing in her life. They loved to go on cruises and their favorite was Alaska. They took several camping family vacations such as: several trips to the large amusement parks, Mount Rushmore, Niagara Falls and several more.