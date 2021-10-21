Sandy "Nana" Kizman
Jan. 28, 1944 - Oct. 18, 2021
HAMMOND, IN - Sandy "Nana" came into the world on January 28, 1944 in Aurora, IL. She was the third child of Clifford Guy Pauley and Grace Bertha Pauley (nee Tooley). She went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 18, 2021 after a battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, George James Kizman. Together they produced three children: Richard James (Barbara Joyce) Kizman, Bonnie Sue (John) Silva and Michael James (Penny Diane) Kizman. They produced eight more hearts: Amanda Nicole and Nicholas James Kizman born to Rick and Barbara, Jessica Sandra, Nathan Kane, Camryn Grace, Luke Gabriel and Aaron Joseph born to Bonnie and John, Keelin Diane born to Mike and Penny.
Also left behind are her four sisters: Doris Jean (Noel William) Challis, Nancy Miller, Jo Ann Pauley, Donna May (Arthur) Jensen; many nieces and nephews.
Second only to God, her family was the most important thing in her life. They loved to go on cruises and their favorite was Alaska. They took several camping family vacations such as: several trips to the large amusement parks, Mount Rushmore, Niagara Falls and several more.
As the children got older and had their own children, they took them on some vacations and day trips. It was some of the best times of her life.
Sandra was very involved in her church and enjoyed being on committees that helped the poor the most. She taught Sunday School for over 40 years.
Sandy was a Girl Scout Leader in the 70's and became one again for the past five years. She was also a Cub Scout leader and a Softball Manager in the 70's and coached an All-Star team.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1st Presbyterian Church 6021 Hohman Ave Hammond, IN 46320 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Mike Pennanen officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, October 22, 2021 at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Memorials can be made to Phil's friends. It is an organization the sends care packages to cancer victims. Visit www.Phil'sfriends.org for more information. For questions regarding services, please call LaHayne Funeral Home at 219/845-3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.