Sandy Nedreau passed away on Tuesday September 4, 2018, after a long battle with scleroderma and congestive heart failure, surrounded by her loving family. Sandy was born in Hammond, IN in 1949. She was a life long resident of Hammond graduating from Gavit HS in 1967. She later attended Indiana University NW. She met and married Lee Nedreau and they had three children four grandchildren and one great grandchild . She worked at J.C.Penny in The jewelry department for many years.
She was a member of Griffith Lutheran Church and loved attending trivia nights and other get togethers.
She also loved going to Minnesota for vacations and fishing. It was their favorite thing to do together.
She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Lou Ruttledge and Father Joseph Ruttledge.
She is survived by her husband Lee Nedreau, daughters Lynette (Larry) Collins, Joann, (Tom) Bachan and son Lee Jr. As well as granddaughter Christina (Matt) Bolger, Johnathon, Chance and Callie, great grand daughter Alice and her brother Alan Ruttledge.
Visitation will be at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, September 7, 2018 from 4:00-7:00 PM, 9039 Kleinman RD (two blocks south of Ridge RD) Highland, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday September 8,2018 10:00 AM at Griffith Lutheran Church (1000 Broad St Griffith, IN) Rev Freda Scales officiating , burial Memory Lane Cemetery.