Sandy Satterfield (nee Amptmeyer)

DYER, IN — Sandy Satterfield (nee Amptmeyer), age 61, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Monday, September 13, 2021.

Beloved wife of Douglas Satterfield. Devoted daughter of Carol and the late Kenneth Amptmeyer Sr. Loving sister of Susan (late James) Fortener, Kirk (Gary Allen) Amptmeyer, and Kenny (Christine) Amptmeyer Jr. Loving aunt of Megan, Hayley, and Tyler, and great-aunt of Trey. Loving sister-in-law of David Satterfield and Diane Satterfield, and aunt-in-law of Nicole.

Sandy was also loved by many other close family members and numerous friends. Dearly loved by her four-legged companions Bogart and late Yogi. Sandy was a legal secretary at Kelly Law Offices LLC in Schererville. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Memorial visitation Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 5:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Jason DeVries officiating.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com