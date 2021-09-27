Sara A. Witherspoon Moore

PRINCETON, KY - Sara A. Witherspoon Moore, age 91, of Princeton, passed away September 24, 2021 at her home.

Sara was a member of First Christian Church in Princeton. She was a switchboard operator for Portage Townships Schools in Indiana.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Jane (Jan) Arden of Valparaiso, IN; two step-sons, John C. Moore of Magnolia, TX, Daniel S. (Kimberly) Moore of Prescott, AR; one grandson, Matthew (Amy) Ardell of Willmington, NC; two great-grandchildren: Jasmine and Benjamin Ardell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Moore; parents, Charles O. and Frances Fletcher Witherspoon; three sisters: Myrtle Ruth Lipford, Ella Storms, Grace McGowan; seven brothers: Robert, Stanley, James, Homer, Finus, Charles and Leon Witherspoon.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Princeton Memorial Gardens with Dr. Jonathan Webster officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Christian Church of Princeton, 510 Hopkinsville Street, Princeton, KY 42445.

