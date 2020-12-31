Sara Catherine Oakes

CROWN POINT, IN — Sara Catherine Oakes, 41, of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Sara is survived by her parents, John and Cindy Oakes; daughter, Leah and her fiance, Edward R. Ricci Jr.; brother, Matthew (Amanda); future mother and father-in-law, Edward Ricci Sr. and Rosa Ricci; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, niece, nephew and Second Life friends and family.

Sara was an avid fan of Second Life where she developed an extensive network of best-friends and family. She was a sweet caring person who was always loyal to her friends and family; anyone who meant anything to them meant the world to her.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

Memorial donations may be given in Sara's name to a cancer charity of one's choice.

Visit Sara's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.