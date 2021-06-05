Sara Jo Ruth Williams

Sarah Jo Ruth Williams

Oct. 27, 1987 - May 23, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN - Sarah Jo Ruth Williams, age 33 of Chesterton, IN, passed away suddenly on May 23, 2021 in Arizona. She was born on October 27, 1987 in Valparaiso, IN to Geraldine (Randy) Tesseneer of Porter, IN and Joseph (Colette) Williams of Michigan City, IN.

She is also survived by her loving son, Nathaniel "Nate" Joseph Williams of Chesterton, IN; her step-siblings: Michael Andrew (Sameena) Tesseneer of Palos Heights, IL and Nicole Elizabeth Tesseneer of Chesterton, IN; her aunts and uncles: Samuel (Barbara) Williams of Georgia, Martie Reynolds of Kentucky, and Susan Crabtree-Timmons of Portage, IN; and by her many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Danielle Marie Williams in 1986 and by her step-brother, Philip Owen Tesseneer in 2018.

Sarah was a devoted member of the Real Life Community Church in Portage. She loved working as a Hearing Specialist at Miracle Ear Valparaiso and Merrillville. She also worked part-time at Fathom Realty in Valparaiso. She loved hiking, exercising, traveling, and going to concerts. In her free time, Sarah would often be found relaxing at the beach. Most of all, she loved spending time with her sweet son, Nate.