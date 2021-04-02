Sara Kosteba

She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Kosteba; sons, Joseph Jason Kosteba and Noah James Kosteba; daughters-in-law, Brianne Kosteba and Nicolette Kosteba; grandchildren: Miles, Colton, Sophia and Vincent; siblings, John, Judy and Mary; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews; and extended family members Gail and Jerry Kaminsky, who were very supportive to her and provided great comfort. Preceded in death by her parents, Juanita Tovar and Johney McClinton Walker Coe, and siblings, Jesse David and Janet Elizabeth Coe Moreno.

Sara loved her sons, Jason and Noah, tremendously. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. They brought her much joy and love. Sara was a giving person and helped anyone that needed it. She took great care of her husband, Joseph, for many years. She worked as a homemaker and in downtown Chicago. In her free time, she enjoyed casino outings with her sister, Judy. Sara and her sister, Mary, loved to talk about their grandchildren, eat sweets, laugh and do puzzles. She was passionate about her travels to Mexico, her love of animals and crafting. She will be remembered for being selfless, kind and loving to her family and friends.