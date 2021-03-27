Sara Nicole Anderson

Nov. 11, 1995 — March 20, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Sara Nicole Anderson, 25, of Schererville, passed away suddenly on March 20, 2021. Sara is survived by her son, Drako Ashby; parents, Tim and Sherry Anderson; sister, Elie; grandmother, Mary Widiger; aunts and uncles: Linda and Tom Goldsmith, Brenda Green, Robert and Julia Widiger, James Anderson, Bob and Debbie Anderson, Catherine McFadden, and Margaret Becker; in addition to numerous cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her brother, Collin; grandparents, James and Catherine Anderson, Eleanor Arnold and Donald Widiger; and uncles, Carl Becker, John McFadden and Bob Green.

Sara was a bright light to all who knew her, with her irresistible sparkle and keen sense of humor. Her contagious laugh and clock-stopping beauty were magnetic. She was a talented musician who regularly filled the house with her masterful piano playing and singing. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center (8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322). Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church (3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN 46322) on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with Father Gregory Bim-Merle officiating.