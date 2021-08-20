HAMMOND, IN — Sara Owens, 72, of Hammond, IN, passed away August 10, 2021 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 1117 Merrill Street Hammond, IN 46320. Visitation one hour prior to services. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. Rev. Herman A. Polk, Officiating.