HAMMOND, IN — Sara Owens, 72, of Hammond, IN, passed away August 10, 2021 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 1117 Merrill Street Hammond, IN 46320. Visitation one hour prior to services. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. Rev. Herman A. Polk, Officiating.
Live streaming can be viewed via divinityfuneralhome.com and DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m. CST.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.