Sara "Sally" Morgan Ramsay

Sally was born and raised an "island girl", graduating from Wheeling High School and starting a secretarial career. She was introduced on a blind date to Paul Ramsay, who upon seeing her for the first time, proclaimed "I'm going to marry that girl" and so he did. Following a tour of active duty in the Air Force, Sally and Paul settled in Shadyside, Ohio where they raised their family and lived the majority of their married life until August of 2018, moving to St. Anthony's Assisted Living in Crown Point to be closer to oldest son Jeff. The offer was made to move to Maine where oldest daughter, Barb, lived but Sally was chilly on a hot July afternoon in Shadyside and the frozen tundra of a Maine winter would not have been to her liking.